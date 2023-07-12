India home to second-largest population of Muslims in world: President Murmu

July 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

India, as a multi-cultural and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity and its over 200 million Muslims make the country the second largest population of the community in the world, President Droupadi Murmu said on July 12.

Welcoming Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ms. Murmu said India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue.

The Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.https://t.co/G45kXxE291pic.twitter.com/SrgfRoWwc9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2023

She stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"Our more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make us the country with the second largest population of Muslims in the world," Ms. Murmu said. She said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Both countries condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for "zero tolerance" against terrorism, she added.

"The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and this is possible only by engaging with moderate schools of thought," the statement said.

Ms. Murmu also appreciated Mr. Al-Issa’s stand against extremism, terrorism and violence. She expressed confidence that his visit to India would provide more avenues for collaboration with the Muslim World League.

The two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people-to-people ties, she said.

"Both our countries have valuable teachings to share with the world," she added.

Mr. Al-Issa is on his first official visit to India. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.