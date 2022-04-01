India has already started buying Russian oil: Nirmala Sitharaman

‘I will put my country’s interest and energy security first’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India has already started buying the cheaper Russian oil on offer.

"Well, it's gone through. We have started buying. We have received quite a number of barrels, I would think about three-four days' supply, and this will continue," she said, responding to a query on CNBC TV18.

Asserting that it was important to keep India's overall interest in mind, Ms. Sitharaman said she as well as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had explained the country's position on the issue. "I would put my country's national interest and energy security first. If there is, first of all, fuel available at a discount, why shouldn't I buy it? I need it for my people so we have already started purchasing," the Minister said.