India expecting 7.5% economic growth rate this year: PM Modi

In a virtual address at the BRICS Business Forum, the Prime Minsiter also said the value of the Indian digital economy will reach $1 trillion by 2025.

Highlighting the strength of the Indian economy, he said there is an opportunity to invest $1.5 trillion under the country’s national infrastructure pipeline.

“We are expecting a 7.5% growth rate this year that will make us the fastest growing major economy,” Narendra Modi said in his address.

In a “New India”, transformative changes are taking place in every sector, he said, adding that a key pillar of the country’s economic recovery is technology-led growth.

“We are supporting innovation in every sector,” the prime minister said.

The BRICS Business Forum took place a day ahead of a virtual summit of the five-nation bloc.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP and 16% of the global trade.