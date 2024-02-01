GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India engaging the Taliban in ‘various formats’, says MEA spokesperson

The Taliban on January 29 organised a Regional Cooperation Initiative meeting which included representatives and envoys of 12 countries that are leading stakeholders in Afghanistan

February 01, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
People stand outside the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, India. File

People stand outside the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, India. File | Photo Credit: AP

Days after an Indian delegation participated in the Regional Cooperation Initiative meeting in Kabul under the leadership of the Taliban, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated India’s relation with the Afghan people and acknowledged that Indian diplomats have been engaging the Taliban on “various formats”.

“We have been attending several meetings on Afghanistan in various formats both at the digital and international levels. You would have seen that recently we also participated in regional meeting in Kabul where the head of our technical team attended. He apprised the meeting of India’s long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and the humanitarian assistance that we are carrying out in the country,” the MEA’s official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to a question from The Hindu.

The Taliban on January 29 organised a Regional Cooperation Initiative meeting which included representatives and envoys of 12 countries that are leading stakeholders in Afghanistan. Apart from India, the meeting included delegates from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan. The meeting was led by the ‘acting foreign minister’ of the Taliban administration, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who said that the meeting was aimed at fostering “region-centric narrative aimed at developing regional cooperation for a positive and constructive engagement between Afghanistan and regional countries”.

India has refused to recognise the Taliban since the group came to power through an armed insurgency in August 2021, and has maintained a cautious position catering only to the humanitarian requirements of the Afghans. Since 2022, India has stationed a “technical team” at the Embassy in Kabul, which does not have a full fledged Ambassador. In November 2023, the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was shut amidst controversy and infighting among Afghans stationed in India, which indicated that some of the officials were willing to work for the Taliban administration in Kabul.

In the meanwhile, the Taliban set-up in Kabul has reached out to multiple world capitals and on January 30, President Xi Jinping of China accepted the letter of credential of Taliban’s official Ambassador to China, Mawlawi Asadullah.

The Taliban has been increasing international presence in multiple capitals while denying education to Afghan women. While India has remained cautious, China has increased diplomatic engagement with Kabul as represented by the exchange of envoys between Kabul and Beijing. Beijing sent a new envoy to Kabul in September 2023. The MEA’s official spokesperson, however, did not elaborate if India would follow the example of others who have established diplomatic relations with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and grant de facto recognition.

Related Topics

India / diplomacy / India-Afghanistan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.