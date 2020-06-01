Coronavirus India lockdown Day 69 live updates | India seventh most-affected by COVID-19 globally

'Unlock 1' comes into effect on Monday even as State governments came out with varied guidelines, including on allowing inter-State travel. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 30 with several relaxations.

India is now the seventh most-affected nation in the global COVID-19 tally, with over 1.9 lakh cases and 5,400 deaths.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | India

Different States, different guidelines

The Home Ministry, while lifting the restrictions on Saturday under ‘Unlock 1’, had said that governments of States and union territories will be free to regulate movement for public health reasons, provided they give wide publicity to the restrictions in advance.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu: continue with the curbs till June 30 with partial relaxations

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana: allows conditional inter-State movement

Karnataka: allows inter-State movement with mandatory health screening and home quarantine

Uttar Pradesh: no ban on interstate travel, but Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people

Punjab: no restriction on inter-state movement; use of COVA app and self-generated ‘e-pass’ mandatory

Madhya Pradesh: no need of e-passes for inter-State travel in personal vehicles; decision on re-starting inter-State public transport to be taken on June 7

Chhattisgarh: inter-State travel without requisite permission prohibited

Odisha: resumption of inter-State bus services expected soon

8 am | USA

U.S. records 598 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 598 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing its total to 1,04,356 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 17,88,762 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 p.m.