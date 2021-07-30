India, China to hold 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on July 31

The talks are scheduled to be held at Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul at 10.30 a.m.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday with the focus on working out an agreement for the second phase of disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks are scheduled to be held at Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul at 10.30 a.m., a defence official said.

Based on an agreement reached in February, the two sides completed disengagement from both the banks of Pangong Tso (lake). However, there has been no progress on further disengagement and de-escalation since despite talks at various levels.

Progress is expected on disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs during this round of talks, according to defence officials. A round of Major General level talk is also scheduled to be held once the 12th round of talks is over.

Further friction areas

Further friction areas remain at Demchok and Depsang Plains, which will be taken up once disengagement is complete at Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in Gogra and Hot Springs. Once the disengagement from all friction areas is complete, the de-escalation of the massive troop build- up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh would be discussed, after which both sides will work out new guidelines for patrolling in these areas.

As reported by The Hindu last week, since the stand-off began last May, the two sides, in addition to 11 rounds of Corps Commander talks, have also held 10 Major General level talks, 55 Brigadier level talks and around 1450 calls over the established hotlines. There are two hotlines for communication at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO).