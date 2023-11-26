HamberMenu
India came out of adverse situations due to its Constitution: Meghwal

The Minister said India came out several adverse situations due to the Constitution

November 26, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said India was able to strengthen democracy as the judiciary and the governments did their work. File

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said India was able to strengthen democracy as the judiciary and the governments did their work. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said India was able to strengthen democracy as the judiciary and the governments did their work.

He also said that India fared better than its neighbours due to its Constitution, which he described as a living document.

Addressing an event in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud to celebrate Constitution Day, the Minister said the country has been able to come out of adverse situations due to its Constitution.

"Countries around us got independence -- Pakistan attained independence with us; Sri Lanka got independence before us but disturbance, Nepal there was disturbance, there was disturbance in Myanmar," he said adding Bangladesh also faced problems.

"But there is only one key reason as to why we moved in the right direction. We had the living document, the Constitution," he said.

The minister said India came out several adverse situations due to the Constitution.

"We came out of various adverse situations. Several situations came when questions were raised on whether we will get disbalanced. But we did not and the only big reason is the Indian Constitution," he said. 

On November 26, 1949 the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution.

The day is now celebrated as Constitution Day. Till a few years ago, it was observed as Law Day.

