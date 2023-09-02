INDIA bloc makes additional appointments to newly formed panels for 2024 election

September 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday made some additional appointments to some of the committees that were set up at its meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

The bloc had formed a 14-member coordination committee for being battle ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a campaign committee, a working group on media, a working group on social media, and others.

The names of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Congress leader Pawan Khera were added to the working group for media, while Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK and Rohit Jakhad of the RLD find a place in the working group for social media.

A. Raja of the DMK has been added to the working group for research, while Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Mehboob Beg of the PDP were added to the 19-member campaign committee.