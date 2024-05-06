INDIA bloc leaders making statements against ‘nation’s interest’: BJP

May 06, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 6 said a series of statements made by leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc was “against the nation’s interest”. The BJP accused the Opposition of echoing the “voice of Pakistan”, and asked people to beware of “traitors”.

At a press conference held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress. He cited Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that a police officer affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not terrorist Ajmal Kasab had killed the then anti-terrorism squad chief Hemant Karkare in 2008. Mr. Trivedi also cited remarks by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir was a poll stunt.

He cited five other instances, including Pakistani leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praise of Rahul Gandhi, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s reference to Pakistan having nuclear weapons, to allege that the INDIA bloc leaders were echoing the stand taken by the neighbouring country.

“What the National Conference leader has said is very astounding, revealing, and shocking as so far only a few Pakistani leaders considered reckless or radicalised religious leaders have made such comments,” Mr. Trivedi said.

Replying to a question related to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Mr. Abdullah had said that Pakistan was not wearing bangles (an idiomatic pejorative reference to cowardice) and had nuclear weapons. “Such remarks are also an insult to women,” Mr, Trivedi said, on the use of the phrase “wearing bangles” to refer to cowardice.

Noting that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had written a column in a Bangladeshi newspaper slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi while analysing the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Mr. Trivedi said while election was being held in India, Mr. Tharoor was building public opinion in another country. He alleged that the Congress leader had allegedly referred to Kashmir as “India-administered-Kashmir”.

Mr. Tharoor, however, had earlier clarified that he did not agree with the usage and had never used such a term in any of his writings or statements anywhere.

“It has been interpolated by the editors of the newspaper that my syndicated column appeared in. I disavow such language unequivocally, but have no control over what foreign newspaper editors do,” he said in a post on X.

Mr. Trivedi flagged the statements and asked, “In whose hands these leaders are playing into?” He said people should be wary “traitors” hiding within the country.

“Various kinds of powers outside are attempting to halt the rise of a proud and confident India,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recovery of a huge amount of cash from the house of a domestic help allegedly linked to the Secretary of Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam.

He said that Mr. Gandhi “speaks about doing an economic survey and dividing the country’s wealth, and the Enforcement Directorate’s raid has shown the way assets are being divided in Jharkhand when so much of money, between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, is with the help of a Minister’s Personal Assistant,” he said.