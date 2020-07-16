India assessing Kulbhushan Jadhav's consular access

India on July 16 said that it is assessing the circumstances in which death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav interacted with two Indian diplomats in Pakistan. India had demanded that Mr. Jadhav who has been in Pakistan's custody since 2016, should be allowed to interact with Indian diplomats without interference from Pakistani security and diplomatic officials.

"India has been requesting for the unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided our officials have proceeded for the meeting today. We will assess the situation after our officials return and provide a report," said Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during the weekly media briefing.

Pakistan has claimed the second consular access to Mr. Jadhav went as planned. The first consular access was provided on September 2, 2019 during which India had complained about Pakistani interference. "Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 3 p.m.," stated a press release issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Pakistan has been claiming that Mr. Jadhav was involved in fomenting violence inside Pakistan. India maintains that Mr. Jadhav is a former navy official who had retired from his service. India had taken the case to the International Court of Justice after a military tribunal of Pakistan gave death sentence to Mr. Jadhav. The ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant consular access to Mr. Jadhav. Pakistan said on Thursday that it remains committed to implementing the July 17, 2019 judgment from the ICJ.