We fully complied with ICJ order on Jadhav: Pak.

Pakistan said on Sunday that it has “fully complied” with the ICJ’s judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, days after India’s lead counsel Harish Salve asserted that New Delhi had hoped it might be able to persuade Islamabad through “back channel” to release the Indian death-row convict.

Mr. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Mr. Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav case: A timeline

The court ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an “effective review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav and also grant consular access to India without further delay.

“We were hoping that through back channel, we may be able to persuade Pakistan to let him go... They haven’t,” Mr. Salve said on May 3 while speaking online from London.