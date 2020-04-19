National

India asks Pakistan to look into reasons behind collapse of domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara

In November last year, India and Pakistan threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

In November last year, India and Pakistan threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.   | Photo Credit: AP

The damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused “great consternation” among the Sikh community, India conveys to Pakistan

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of collapse of domes of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, government sources said on Sunday.

India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage to the structures in the gurudwara has caused “great consternation” among the Sikh community, they said.

“India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied,” said a source.

Alos read: Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Chronology of events

In November last year, the two countries threw open a corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, in a historic people-to-people initiative.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It is the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The sources said India conveyed to Pakistan that the strong sense of faith and devotion of the Sikh community to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated.

Watch | A timeline of the Kartarpur Corridor

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 5:01:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-asks-pakistan-to-look-into-reasons-behind-collapse-of-domes-of-kartarpur-gurudwara/article31381579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY