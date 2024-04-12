GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India asks its citizens not to travel to Israel, Iran

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum

April 12, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A protester holds a placard as relatives of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters block traffic outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office calling for the immediate release of all captives in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 12, 2024.

A protester holds a placard as relatives of hostages held in Gaza and their supporters block traffic outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office calling for the immediate release of all captives in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India on April 12 asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.

West Asia on edge as fears of Iran’s retaliation loom 

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," it said.

India ‘concerned’ by Israeli attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

