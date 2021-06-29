India administers more than 35.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 29, 2021

To fully inoculate all adults by the end of 2021, 83 lakh doses need to be given daily on average.

India administered 35.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines until 9 p.m. on June 29. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of vaccinations (3.8 lakh) followed by Andhra Pradesh (2.8 lakh) and West Bengal (2.7 lakh).

Between June 1 and 28, 40.3 lakh doses were administered daily in India on average. At the current rate, a total of 108.2 crore doses can be administered by December 31, 2021, which is around 79.8 crore doses less than those required to fully vaccinate all adults (188 crore doses). To fully inoculate all adults by the end of this year, 83 lakh doses need to be given daily on average in the country.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country dropped to 57.5 lakh on June 28 from 64.3 lakh recorded on June 26. However, it is more than the 46.6 lakh recorded a week before (June 22). It was also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 28), which was 22.1 lakh.

About 28.9% of adults in India, 60.3% of those aged above 45 years, and 67.4% of people aged above 60 years, were administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Only 4.2% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

In comparison, 12.05 % and 11.64% of people in Brazil and Russia are fully vaccinated, respectively. The figure for the U.K. and the U.S. stood at 48% and 45.98%, respectively.

India recorded 44,778 new COVID-19 cases until 9 p.m. on June 29, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,03,60,836. As many as 812 new deaths were also registered, taking the tally to 3,98,480.

India also records the second-highest number of 7-day average daily deaths in the world, next to Brazil (1,644) About 1,191 daily deaths recorded on June 28. The two other countries with the highest fatality count after India were Colombia (678) and Russia (576).

Kerala reported 13,550 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,085) and Tamil Nadu (4,512). Maharashtra recorded 231 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (118) and Kerala (104).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.