49% of people aged 60 years and above vaccinated with first dose of Covid vaccine: Government

People waiting to get COVID-19 vaccine at Tree park in Indiranagar, off CMH road, in Bengaluru on June 29, 2021.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

An estimated 13.8 crore people, that is 49% of the population, aged 60 years and above have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Tuesday.

About 59.7 crore people aged 18-44 years, that is 15% of the population, have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, it said.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 33.1 crore so far, the government said.

From June 21-28, 57.68 lakh average daily doses have been delivered. From May 1 to June 24, 56% doses have been given in rural areas, while 44% administered in urban areas, it said.

As many as 20.9 crore people aged between 45-59 years, that is 42%, have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine, it added.

There has been a decline of more than 85% in the active COVID-19 caseload since the peak reported on May 10.

A sharp decline of over 85% in the weekly positivity has been noted since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.3 per cent reported between May 4 to May 10.


