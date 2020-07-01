Independence Day event at Red Fort to be a less pompous affair this year

The COVID-19 impact will mean the annual Independence Day celebration at the city’s Red Fort will be a bit muted. Delhi police officers say that physical distancing measures will be strictly followed.
“There will be limited chairs at ramparts on the Red Fort for VVIP guests, to follow physical distancing rules. The final decision over the entry of general public has to be taken at a meeting of all security agencies,” said a senior police officer.
The annual event where children perform cultural programmes will not be a feature this year.
The officer confirmed that the security of the Red Fort had been taken over by the Defence Ministry for the Independence Day event and the police would be managing only the outer ring of the security cover.
“There will be lot of changes to adhere to social distancing rules,” added the officer.
The officer said the event was likely to be restricted for the general public to maintain social distancing. Even at the security check point, they were in the process of installing more electronic devices/ gadgets to avoid any kind of close contact during frisking.
“More than 2,000 children from various schools used to perform and stand in national flag formation at the Red Fort ground. The event will either be limited to few students or cancelled,” the officer added.
He said two grounds on each side of the Red Fort used to be opened for the general public but this year they were likely to remain closed.
Security preparations have begun and installation of CCTV cameras has started. A senior officer from the Home Ministry will visit the Red Fort on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath