Independence Day | CBI bags 32 medals for meritorious and distinguished services

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has bagged 32 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day this year.

Among the awardees for the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service are Additional Superintendent of Police Prasenjit Roy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surinder Singh Bhullar, and head constables Vijay Goswami, Vazir Singh, S. Ravi and Shyambir Singh.

The medal for meritorious service has been conferred on DSPs Diwas Kumar and K. Lokho Moses; Inspectors Ashok Kumar Jha, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Bhonsle; Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Vasant Patil; and head constables Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Pradeep Kumar Dash, Ram Ratan Gurjar, Sanjit Kumar Roy, Santosh Pralhad Mahajan, Shyam Chandra, Supriya Kumar Dutta, T. Thirusarvanan, Uttamrao Nagorao Aagle and Budhdeo Oraon.

Constables Ajeet Kumar Singh, Bhaiya Ranjan Kumar Singh, Dalbir Singh, Hem Chander Tiwari, Joginder Singh, Rayapa Raju Mantena, Pop Singh, and Personal Secretary Vasantha Rangachari have also been awarded the medal for meritorious service.