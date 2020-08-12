15 CBI investigators conferred Union Home Minister’s Medal

They cracked the Dabholkar, Muzaffarpur shelter home and other cases

The CBI officials have bagged 15 “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” awards ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Among the officials is Assistant SP Subhash Ramrup Singh, who was instrumental in getting the firearm allegedly used in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case retrieved by a Norwegian team of deep-sea divers from the Kharegaon Creek in the Arabian sea.

The probe also led to clues to the murders of M.M. Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh and Govind Pansare.

Inspector Rakesh Ranjan won for cracking the murder case of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda at Dharwad in Karnataka.

Inspector Perwez Alam solved the rape and murder of an engineering student, Jaya Bharti. The person involved in the case was sentenced to death.

Inspector Vibha Kumari probed the sexual abuse of minors in the Bihar’s Muzaffarpur shelter home. It resulted in the conviction of Brajesh Thakur and 11 others, who were sentenced to life in jail.

Cephas Kalyan Pakerla, SP, who investigated the i-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam; Deputy SP Mukesh Sharma, who solved the rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Inspector Duli Chand Yadav, who cracked the BITS Pilani examination paper leak case and Inspector Jyotirmoyee Majhi, who probed chit-fund scam cases, have also been awarded.

The others include Shiv Kumar Jha, who was part of the team pursuing the Vyapam scam cases, Deputy SP Rajan Kumar Jha, and Inspectors Vijaya Vaishnavi, Prashant Kandpal, Parvender Kumar Mathur, K. Bindhu and Ashish Anand.