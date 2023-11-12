In pictures | India lights up to celebrate Deepavali

November 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

A collection of pictures from across the country of joyous celebrations that marked the festival of Deepavali on November 12, 2023.

Fireworks light up the night sky during Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in Mumbai on November 12, 2023.

Swaminarayan saints make a formation of Ram Mandir with oil lamps on Diwali festival, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Illuminated city street to celebrate the Kali puja and Diwali festival, in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Devotees gather as priests offer prayers at the Mahalaxmi Temple on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Mumbai on Sunday.

People purchase firecrackers from a roadside shop on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in Tezpur on Sunday.

People at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib during the Diwali celebration, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

A woman lights a lamp during Diwali celebration at Manjummmel Sri Krishna Temple, in Kochi, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel burn sparkles during Diwali celebrations at the India-Bangladesh Border near Balurghat, in South Dinajpur district, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Brokers with their family during the 'Muhurat Trading Session (Auspicious Trading Session) on the occasion of Diwali at Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Sunday. Stock markets (NSE and BSE) opened for an hour for Diwali Muhurat Trading.

Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline during festival of lights Diwali in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Students light earthen oil lamps on rangoli, a decorative design, on the occasion of the Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights in Guwahati on November 12, 2023.

Firecrackers light up the sky over the illuminated Golden Temple on Diwali festival, in Amritsar, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

Priests sprinkle flower petals on 'chopda' (books of accounts) on Diwali at the Swaminarayan Temple, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

An aerial view of 'Deepotsav' program on the occasion of Diwali festival at the bank of River Narmada in Jabalpur

Deepavali celebrations at Brahmana Sabha in Thrissur