HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In maiden deployment of Indian Navy submarine to Australia, INS Vagir to reach Fremantle on August 20

This showcases the capability and professional acumen to undertake sustained operations at extended ranges from the base port for prolonged durations, says Navy

August 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri
 INS Vagir being commissioned in January 2023 in Mumbai.

 INS Vagir being commissioned in January 2023 in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the maiden deployment of an Indian Navy submarine to Australia, INS Vagir, a Scorpene-class submarine, on an extended-range deployment since June, will reach the city of Fremantle on August 20.

Concurrently, on the east coast of Australia, Indian naval ships and aircraft are taking part in the ongoing Exercise Malabar 23 also involving Australia, Japan and the U.S. and will later participate in AUSINDEX 23 from August 22-24.

This deployment comes just a month after a Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Navy and an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 transport aircraft were for the first time deployed to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands (CKI) of Australia, located in the Southern Indian Ocean and close to Indonesia and the strategic maritime choke points into the Indian Ocean, The Hindu had reported.

Australia has also invited India for the Sea Power conference that it is hosting from November 7 to 9 which New Delhi is likely to attend.

“The ongoing deployment is a testament to the reach and sustenance of Indian Navy submarines. The extended range deployment is the maiden deployment by an IN submarine to Australia and showcases the capability and professional acumen to undertake sustained operations at extended ranges from the base port for prolonged durations,” the Navy said in statement on Saturday.

Vagir is the Navy’s fifth Kalvari class submarine. It was commissioned in January 2023 and is based at Western Naval Command, Mumbai. During her stay in Australia, the submarine will participate in various exercises with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) units on the West Coast of Australia, the Navy said in a statement.

“During the ongoing deployment, basic, intermediate and advanced-level anti-submarine exercises are scheduled. In addition, RAN submarine and Indian Naval P-8I aircraft are scheduled to exercise with INS Vagir,” the Navy said, adding this deployment would further augment the cooperation and synergy with the Royal Australian Navy.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.