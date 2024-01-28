In Frames | Women in command

January 28, 2024 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

The 75th Republic day parade was marked by women power in all spheres.,from the opening ceremony to the cultural display. The parade, which showcased the themes of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and “India, the mother of democracy”, was brough to fulfillment by the women of the nation.

For the first time, the parade commenced with musical instruments being played by 100 women artistes instead of the military band. Similarly, an all-woman tri-services contingent- marched down Kartavya Path for teh first time. Women pilots also participated in the awe-inspiring fly-past where they took to the skies, literally and figuratively. On a similar vein, the women personnel of the Centreal Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles during the parade. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) contingent also consisted only of women personnel. Additionally, in a first, the Delhi Police also had its all-women contingent participating in the parade.

The different tableaux by the States and multiple organisations also had women take centre stage. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for instance, highlighted the lnading of Chandrayaan-3 and the women scientists who contributed to it.

(Text by Joan Sony Cherian)

Delhi Police contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday, January 26, 2024.

All women Tri-service contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

Schoolchildren’s band performs in Lucknow

A school band leader during the parade in Lucknow on January 26, 2024.

Assistant Comdt. Seema Nag of CRPF's 'Daredevils' team during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Jan. 26, 2024.

Women personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) during the beating retreat ceremony on the 75th Republic Day, at the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan on Jan. 26, 2023.

Women personnel in a marching contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Jan. 26, 2024.

Women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) performed motorcycle stunts during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard women’s marching contingent in Lucknow.