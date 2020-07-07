In a new high, 1,322 cases added to A.P. tally

Kerala reported 193 new cases and two deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, while active cases in the State stood at 2,252 with 167 more recoveries.

With the death of an 82-year-old Saudi returnee in Manjeri Government Medical College hospital and that of a 66-year-old trader in Ernakulam with no travel history at Ernakulam Government Medical College hospital, the death toll in the State now was 27.

A total of 5,622 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 3,341 persons were reported to have recovered.

However, local transmission of COVID-19 continued in the State, resulting in some family clusters, while in the case of others, the authorities had not established an epidemiological link.

On Monday, 35 out of 193 newly-reported cases were instances of local transmission — of people with no travel history contracting the disease from the community. The rest were imported cases.

Thiruvananthapuram remained under triple lockdown on Monday, following a surge in local transmission. Disease transmission was fast and intense here with 22 out of 27 new cases reported on Sunday in this category and 14 of which could not be linked to any known source of infection. On Monday also, four out of seven new cases in Thiruvananthapuram were picked up from the community.

The number of persons under quarantine and surveillance now was 1,83,291, of whom 2,075 with mild COVID-like symptoms were in hospitals. The State had steadily been increasing daily testing, and tested 9,927 samples in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh had over 20,000 cases on Monday, with the detection of 1,322 new cases; seven more patients died of the infection.

It was the biggest single-day spike and 1,263 cases of the total were those of locals while 59 were imported, a Health Department bulletin said. The toll mounted to 239 and active cases increased to 10,860.

With 498 new recoveries, the total number of patients discharged rose to 8,920. Two deaths occurred in Srikakulam and one each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

The recovery rate of patients was 44.56%, while the mortality rate was 1.19%. Only 1.94% of the total 10,33,852 samples tested were positive. The State’s tally doubled in 13 days with an average of 783 cases reported per day during this period.

Meanwhile, seven districts reported more than 100 new cases each among the locals. Guntur reported a whopping 197 cases and East Godavari 171, Anantapur 142, Kurnool 136, Chittoor 120, West Godavari 106 and Visakhapatnam 101 cases.

They were followed by Kadapa (96), Krishna (55), Nellore (41), Prakasam (38), Srikakulam (36) and Vizianagaram (24).

Among foreign returnees, three persons were detected having COVID-19 and among people from other States, 56 tested positive.

Karnataka reported 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Monday. With this, the case total came to 25,317 and deaths to 401, a media bulletin from the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of 1,843 cases, 981 were from Bengaluru Urban, raising total cases in the city to 10,561. Of these, 8,860 cases were active cases.

Of the 30 deaths, 10 were from Bengaluru Urban, while Bidar reported eight deaths and Mysuru three. Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Bagalkote reported one death each.

As many as 21 deaths had Influenza-like Illnesses or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. Of these, four patients were brought dead to hospital and two died at their residence.

As many as 680 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 10,527.

In Telangana, COVID-19 fatalities crossed the 300-mark on Monday. With 11 more COVID patients succumbing to the virus, the toll touched 306.

Total COVID-19 cases touched 25,733 as 1,831 more tested positive. The new cases included 1,419 from Greater Hyderabad, 160 from Rangareddy, and 117 from Medchal. Of the total number of cases, 10,646 were active, 14,781 were discharged, and 306 died. The Test Positivity Rate was 21.05%.

3,827 new COVID-19 cases in T.N.

After recording 4,000-plus cases a day for four consecutive days, Tamil Nadu reported 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Though the State saw a marginal dip, the rise in COVID-19 cases continued in many districts, with all 37 districts reporting new cases.

The State’s overall COVID-19 case count rose to 1,14,978 of which 46,833 were active cases. The number of new infections stayed below 2,000 for the third consecutive day in Chennai. The city added 1,747 cases, taking its overall tally past 70,000. As of Monday, 24,052 persons were under treatment.

Of the 3,793 persons discharged from hospitals across the State on Monday, 2,573 were in Chennai. Till now, a total of 66,571 persons had been discharged.

Chennai accounted for 30 of the 61 deaths (46 in government and 15 in private hospitals) reported across the State from July 2 to 6. The fatalities included a 14-year-old girl from Madurai.

Chennai accounted for 45% of fresh cases, while 10 other districts accounted for the majority of the remaining - Madurai (245), Chengalpattu (213), Kancheepuram (182), Tiruvallur (175), Theni (119), Thoothukudi (109), Tirunelveli (84), Virudhunagar (86), Kanyakumari (78) and Ramanathapuram (69). Forty four returnees also tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

An official of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said it was stepping up all measures for surveillance and screening in the districts that were recording a surge in cases. All persons with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 were being tested, he said.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad , Chennai bureaus)