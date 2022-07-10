Impartial judicial system biggest need for democracy, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said an impartial and fair judicial system is the biggest requirement for a free and fair democracy.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister was speaking at the inauguration of an amenities block of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur.

Hailing the four pillars of democracy — legislative, executive, judiciary and media — Mr. Gadkari said, "An independent, impartial and fair judicial system is the biggest requirement for a free and fair democracy."

Time is the biggest capital, he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many administrative reforms have taken place.

"During cabinet meetings, when discussions on tribunals and other things are held, I often tell the Law Minister and the Prime Minister that whatever the decision may be, it is the right of the judiciary to give the decision and it should not be influenced by anybody," the Union Minister said.

He also pitched for a time limit for development works and removing delays, which can save thousands of crores of rupees of the country.

Justices Bhushan Gavai and P.S. Narasimha, both judges of the Supreme Court, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.