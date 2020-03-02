Imam booked for ‘provocative’ speech at funeral event in Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two persons, including an Imam (preacher), for “provocative speeches” at the funeral of lecturer-turned-militant Mohammad Rafi Bhat in May of 2018.

The Ganderbal police said it presented a charge sheet against the two accused, identified as Muhammad Rafiq Shah, a resident of Shuhama, Ganderbal and Bashir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Brein Nishat for their involvement in FIR No. 71/2018, “pertaining to provocative speech at Chunduna Ganderbal”. They were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The police on Monday presented the charge sheet against the duo before the court.

Sources said the case after the conclusion of investigation was forwarded to the J&K government for obtaining sanction to launch prosecution, which has been granted.

Sources said Shah, an Imam, was associated with the now-banned socio-religious group Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

In year 2018, both the accused had spoken at the funeral of militant Rafi Bhat.

Rafi Bhat, who had a PhD, taught at Kashmir University’s Sociology department before joining militants in 2018. He was killed within 40 hours of him joining the militancy. Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including commander Saddam Padder, died in the encounter. Bhat’s funeral was attended by hundreds of residents, including students.