IIT-Guwahati student held for pledge to join Islamic State

The fourth-year student from Okhla in Delhi was caught in Hajo near Guwahati on March 23

March 24, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 03:04 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The flag of Islamic State. File

The flag of Islamic State. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Assam police have detained a student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) after he had allegedly slipped out to join the terror group ISIS, which expands to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The fourth-year student from Okhla in Delhi had pledged support to ISIS through emails and social media posts and said he planned to join the terror group. He disappeared from the IIT-G campus soon after his posts went viral.

The police caught him March 23 evening in Hajo, about 30 km northwest of Guwahati.

“Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS – the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place,” Assam’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote on X close to midnight on March 23.

The police investigated verifying the authenticity of the student’s email and social media handles.

The detention of the IIT-G student followed the arrest of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and his associate Anurag Singh on March 19. The State police’s Special Task Force caught the duo after they had crossed into western Assam’s Dhubri district from Bangladesh.

The two are now in the custody of the National Investigation Agency.

