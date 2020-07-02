IGNCA to highlight artists as ‘silent COVID warriors’

With no shows, exhibitions or events of any kind taking place since March due to the lockdown, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is planning to highlight the work of artists who have been entertaining and boosting the public’s morale during the COVID-19 pandemic, IGNCA member secretary Sachidanand Joshi said.

While the exact programme is yet to be decided, a virtual festival or showcase of the artists’ work could be on the cards.

Also Read | Role of relocated IGNCA as cultural space could be expanded: Minister

“We are looking for artists and institutions who have innovated during the lockdown, whether it is starting online festivals or collecting and delivering groceries to needy artistes. They are the silent COVID warriors who boost our morale during this time,” he said.

To be facilitator

On Monday, the IGNCA wrapped up its first series of online lectures and over the next 15 to 20 days, it would plan out the next part of its virtual programme. Mr. Joshi said a model would be worked out so that the artists and other stakeholders like online ticket booking platforms don’t make a loss, and the IGNCA will function as a facilitator.

Apart from that, a series of short-term courses of 15 to 20 days each would be planned, he said. These would be introductory in nature and provide basic knowledge on topics such as manuscriptology, paleography, icnonography, digitisation and conservation of artworks, he said.

Also Read | IGNCA to begin online lectures on arts

The IGNCA would also review the response to its lecture series before deciding on what workshops to organise, he said. These would be structured programmes taught by master craftspeople for a fee, he said.