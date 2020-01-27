Role of relocated IGNCA as cultural space could be expanded: Minister

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is not only set to be relocated from its current home on Man Singh Road as a part of the government’s redevelopment of Central Vista, but an expansion of its role as a cultural space was also being considered, according to Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Mr. Patel told The Hindu on Sunday that “open discussions” would be held on the facilities that will come up in the new IGNCA complex. As a part of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s revamp of Central Vista, IGNCA is among the buildings proposed to be demolished in order to make way for 10 new government office buildings by 2024, according to the draft master plan. A “national cultural centre” on a 15-acre plot near Jamnagar House has been proposed to replace it, according to a source involved in the planning. The source added that officials of the IGNCA were being consulted on the requirements from a new building.

Mr. Patel said the IGNCA’s existing role, that of a centre for research, publication, events and training, would remain, but additional facilities could be added.

“We will have open discussions with stakeholders on this. For example, we want to revive the Buddhism circuit and want to have an office of the International Buddhist Conclave. When the location is shifted, we will have to decide the different wings in the complex, perhaps an IBC office. Or if we want to set up a chair, these kinds of activities will be in this cultural space,” he said, adding that the new building would be constructed accordingly.

Citing the example of the under-construction Museum on Prime Ministers, Mr. Patel said: “Like there is one museum for all Prime Ministers, there should be one space for cultural activities. Visitors are not looking at which party the Prime Minister belonged to.”

IGNCA, which was set up in 1985 under the Culture Ministry in honour of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi after her death in 1984, is meant to be a resource centre for the arts and to provide a forum for creative and critical dialogue, according to its stated aims and objectives.