IGNCA remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

IGNCA organises webinar on Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder’s birth anniversary

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) on Tuesday organised a webinar to mark the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who it termed was the “architect of modern India”.

During the webinar organised by the IGNCA, which functions under the Union Culture Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha said Mookerjee’s visit to J&K in 1953 was the “first movement for independence after the country’s Independence”. He said Mookerjee’s vision of uniting J&K with the rest of the country — doing away with Article 370 — had been realised and the work of development had begun. He said proposals worth ₹20,000 crore were in the pipeline and would be approved in the next few months.

Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also addressed the webinar, which was organised as part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence.