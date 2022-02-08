If you like abusing Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress, be my guest: Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi

Cong. leader rebuts Modi’s speech in Parliament, says Nehru, members of his family don’t need certificates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the Congress in his speeches in Parliament shows that he is “scared” of the Congress for telling the truth, Wayanad MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Responding to the strident attack by Mr. Modi on the Congress including India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister can keep ‘abusing’ them but he must discharge his prime ministerial duties well.

The Congress leader also said neither Pandit Nehru nor any other member of his family, who gave their entire life for the country, needed a certificate from anyone.

“...If you like abusing the Congress, if you like abusing Jawaharlal Nehru, be my guest, keep doing it, but do your job,” Mr. Gandhi told the Prime Minister while speaking to reporters outside Parliament just hours after Mr. Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress is leader of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, says PM Modi

Mr Gandhi said the Prime Minister didn’t address the three key issues raised by him in the Lok Sabha last week: the growing economic divide and the creation of two Indias; regular attacks on independent institutions and a foreign policy that has brought Pakistan and China together.

“There is a little bit of fear inside as the Congress speaks the truth. They [the BJP] have a network of friends who do their marketing and spread lies. But there is fear inside and it was visible in Parliament. His entire speech of him was on criticising Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru but Prime Minister did not say about the promises made by the BJP,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Jaishankar targeted

The Congress leader targeted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and said he doesn’t know his job and said India has been put at risk by a “bankrupt” foreign policy.

“The gentleman [S. Jaishankar] obviously does not understand his job very well. The fact of the matter is Belt and Road, 90 billion dollars, Pakistani military people sitting in China, looking into the Chinese and Pakistan military strategy, Chinese troops in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir; he has to understand that there is something new that is taking place,” the Congress leader said..

Stating that the Chinese have entered Ladakh and positioned themselves in Doklam, he added, “You are in sleep, please wake up because it is very dangerous for the country”.

Earlier, in the day, the Congress accused Mr. Modi of lowering the dignity of the President’s Address and accused him of using Parliament as a platform to make an election speech.