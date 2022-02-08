Congress thinking trapped by urban naxals, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister noted that India is known as the ‘mother of democracy’, and democracy and debate have been carrying on for centuries

A day after his Lok Sabha speech where he called the Congress party as the leader of the tukde tukde (break-up) gang , Prime Minister Narendra continued his attack against the principal Opposition party in Rajya Sabha stating that the party’s thinking is trapped by that of the “Urban Naxals.”

“It is being said that we are trying to change history. The Congress thinking seems to have been hijacked by urban Naxals. We just want to improve the memory of some people. We are not changing history. Some people’s history is limited to one family,” he said.

Taking a dig at a statement on importance of federalism made by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha last week where he delved on two competing visions of India — one that viewed India as a Union of States, Mr. Modi said, “Congress has a problem with ‘nation’ also. If [the word] nation is unconstitutional, then why is your party’s name Indian National Congress. Change it to Federation of Congress. Correct the mistakes done by your predecessors.”

Mr. Modi was replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha. He spoke for 96-minutes. An hour into his speech, the Congress members walked out the House as a mark of protest.

Recalling the speech made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Upper House last week, Mr. Modi said, “Kharge ji said Congress laid the foundation of the country and BJP only foisted its flag on it. This was not said in a lighter vein, this is a result of that thinking that India was born in 1947. And it is a result of this that the people who ruled for 50 years have this thinking, this democracy is not at your mercy. You throttled democracy in 1975.”

Further attacking the Congress, Mr. Modi added, “We should say with pride that India is the mother of democracy. Congress’s problem is that they did not think beyond dynasty. The biggest threat to India is from dynastic political parties and when a family is supreme in a party, the first casualty is talent. For years the country has suffered this thinking. I expect all political parties to follow democracy in their working also, Congress should lead this initiative.”

Retorting to Mr. Kharge’s earlier speech where he narrated the contributions of his party, Mr. Modi said, “It was said that what would have happened if Congress not there...Indira is India, India is Indira. Mahatma Gandhi had understood this. I will tell you what would have happened if Congress wasn’t there- democracy would have been devoid of dynastic influence, we would be rid of foreign influence, there would be no emergency, no caste and regional divide, no Sikh genocide would have taken place, Kashmir Pandits wouldnt have been displaced, daughters wouldnt have been killed in tandoor (over), if Congress wasnt there then people wouldn’t have to wait for basic facilities, I will keep counting.”

Continuing his attack, Mr. Modi said the “Congress high command” had three ways of functioning - to discredit, destabilise and dismiss - and cited examples of state governments “dismissed” in the past.

Mr. Modi said the government had moved from cooperative federalism to “cooperative competitive federalism”. He said the prime example of federalism was the GST Council, where the state finance ministers and Union Finance Minister sat as equals and decisions were taken unanimously.

He said COVID-19 was a golden period for federal system. “Prime Minister took 23 meetings with Chief Ministers to develop a roadmap and take everyone along to frame policies. This is country’s strength. They (without naming the Congress) should introspect that when an all party meeting was held, attempts were made that some parties do not attend...You boycotted, even the Trinamool Congress attended, I dont know who your advisers are? Pick up the next day’s newspapers, your actions were criticised,” Mr. Modi said.

He asked the members to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on federalism. “He (Ambedkar) said federation is a union, for administrative purpose it could be divided into States, but Nation is one. Tall statements were given on federalism, have we forgotten how Chief Ministers were removed on flimsy grounds, a PM’s son did not like the arrangements at the airport so the then Andhra Chief Minister was removed, Karnataka’s Virendra Patil was removed while he was unwell. We do not have a myopic vision, we honour regional aspirations and do not see it is as a conflict. India will progress when regional aspirations are addressed. When States prosper, then the country progresses. What all didn’t happen with me when I was the chief minister? Even Gujarat was affected t. But as CM I always used to say that the State will be developed for the country’s sake. People who ruled the country for decades, the way they exploited the States, they brought President’s rule over 100 times and uprooted elected governments,” he said.

He said the government had taken many steps towards women’s empowerment, including the ban on instant triple talaq. He said the decision not only benefitted women, but also “Muslim men who are fathers and brothers”.

On the issue of legal age to marry, Mr. Modi asked why there should be different ages for men and women and added that he hoped the House would take a decision on the matter soon.

He said the country was observing the 60th anniversary of Goa’s liberation this year and if similar steps had been taken for Goa as Sardar Patel’s strategy for Junagadh and Hyderabad, Goa would not have remained under foreign rule for 15 years after India’s Independence.

He said then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was only concerned about his reputation internationally and decided not to send the army when freedom fighters were shot at in Goa. “The people of Goa can never forget this behaviour of the Congress,” he said.

He said Lata Mangeshkar’s brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was removed from All India Radio after presenting a poem by Veer Savarkar. “This was your freedom of expression,” he said.

He added that under the Ayush ministry more than 80,000 wellness centres are operational. “These centres detect cancer and diabetes in early stages and people receive help at local level. We allocated ₹64,000 crore to States before the Union Budget, had we included it in budget, it would have appeared grander,” he said.

After Mr. Modi’s speech, the House took up amendments moved by the Opposition. The Motion of Thanks was adopted without amendments, on voice vote.