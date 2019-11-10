National

IAF to sign contract this fiscal to procure 83 LCAs

Big plans: The Indian Air Force is looking at speeding up the production of the LCA.

Fifth-generation AMCA expected to make first flight in 2032

The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas (LCA) Mark-1A and Mark-2 and 114 new fighter jets to be procured will be the mainstay of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the next decade as other jets are phased out, and before the indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is ready, IAF sources said.

The IAF is looking at speeding up the production of the LCA by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“We are taking delivery of the last four aircraft in the Initial Operational Configuration (IOC). We are expecting to receive 5-6 LCAs in the Final Operational Configuration (FOC) by March this financial year,” a senior IAF source said. “The contract for 83 LCA Mark-1A will be signed this financial year.” the source added.

The AMCA, being designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with the IAF’s support, is expected to make the first flight in 2032.

