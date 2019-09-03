Eight U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters inducted into IAF

The Indian Air Force has inducted eight U.S.-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here on Tuesday, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities, officials said.

Officials said the aircraft was formally inducted at the Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the U.S. Army.

“Eight of the Apache attack helicopters inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force’s combat capabilities,” a senior IAF official said.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the U.S. government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.