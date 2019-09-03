National

Eight U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters inducted into IAF

AH-64 Apache helicopters | File

AH-64 Apache helicopters | File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The aircraft was formally inducted at the Pathankot Air Force station

The Indian Air Force has inducted eight U.S.-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters here on Tuesday, which will give a major boost to its combat capabilities, officials said.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the U.S. Army.

“Eight of the Apache attack helicopters inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force’s combat capabilities,” a senior IAF official said.

The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the U.S. government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

