IAF sets up nine quarantine facilities

Each facility can house 200-300 patients at a time, says Defence Ministry

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has created nine quarantine facilities offering several hundred beds at its nodal bases across the country for exclusively handling cases of COVID-19.

Each facility can house 200-300 patients at a time, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“The Indian Air Force continues to take measures to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.

The Command Hospital, Air Force, Bengaluru, has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing. “It will greatly enhance the region’s ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required.” These measures will support the government’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus infections, the IAF said.

Mar 27, 2020

