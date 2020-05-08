National

IAF MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashes near Jalandhar

Pilot ejects safely; Court of Inquiry to probe accident

A MiG-29 UPG fighter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from an airbase near Jalandhar crashed on Friday. The pilot ejected safely.

Also read | IAF Mi-17 helicopter makes forced landing in Sikkim

“On May 08 at 1045h, one MiG-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” the IAF said.

The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter, it added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 12:40:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/iaf-mig-29-fighter-aircraft-crashes-near-jalandhar/article31532586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY