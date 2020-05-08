IAF MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashes near Jalandhar

A MiG-29 UPG fighter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from an airbase near Jalandhar crashed on Friday. The pilot ejected safely.

“On May 08 at 1045h, one MiG-29 aircraft airborne on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar met with an accident. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” the IAF said.

The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter, it added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.