IAF Mi-17 helicopter makes forced landing in Sikkim

A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim made a forced landing on Wednesday morning.

All six personnel on board were safe and one sustained an injury in the incident, the IAF said.

“The helicopter got airborne at 6.45 a.m. and en route, the helicopter force landed 10 NM short of designated helipad due to bad weather,” the IAF said. While the helicopter has sustained damage, all six personnel on board — four IAF aircrew and two Army personnel — are reported to be safe.

Two recovery helicopters and an Army ground search party had been launched for rescue and were yet to reach the site, the IAF added.

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.