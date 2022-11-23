  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Points table: France tops group D, Argentina bottom of Group C

IAF men killing case | TADA court issues fresh warrant against JKLF chief Yasin Malik

The court in 2020 framed the charges against all seven accused, including Malik, in the case related to the killing of four IAF officials in an attack in Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

November 23, 2022 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
JKLF leader Yasin Malik being produced amid heavy security at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. File photo

JKLF leader Yasin Malik being produced amid heavy security at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in Jammu on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 issued a fresh production warrant against JKLF chief Yasin Malik, as he again refused to cross examine the witnesses virtually in a case related to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990 in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the court has decided to hear the case again on December 22, 2022.

“The court issued a fresh production warrant (against Malik). However, the CBI has already challenged the earlier (such) order before the Supreme Court (SC) because there are Ministry of Home Affairs directions and certain basis on which he (Malik) cannot be produced here,” CBI lawyer Monika Kohli.

Officials said Mr. Malik, who was produced before the court through a virtual mode, refused to cross examine the witnesses in the case. 

Mr. Malik has refused to hire any lawyer and moved an application on the right to cross examination before the court. He has sought permission to be allowed to be physically present before the special court in Jammu to cross examine the witnesses in the IAF case.  

Meanwhile, the TADA court has decided to hear the case again on December 22, 2022.

The court in 2020 framed the charges against all seven accused, including Malik, in the case related to the killing of four IAF officials, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, in an attack in Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

Mr. Malik, who is lodged in the Tihar Jail, Delhi, Mr. Malik, was arrested in 2019 and his organisation JKLF was also banned in the same year. Earlier this year, Mr. Malik was convicted in a terror funding case and awarded with life imprisonment.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / laws / justice and rights / Jammu and Kashmir / national security / parties and movements

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.