I get inspiration and energy from you, PM Modi tells children who won national awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar in New Delhi on January 21, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar in New Delhi on January 21, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work done by children who won national awards in various categories, saying he gets inspiration and energy from them.

Interacting with children who won the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar at his residence, the prime minister said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

