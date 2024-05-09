Hindu population share fell 7.8% between 1950-2015 in India, Muslims up 43.15%: EAC-PM paper

The share of the Hindu population decreased by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 in India, while that of Muslims increased by 43.15%, suggesting that there is a conducive environment in the country to foster diversity, said a recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The paper titled 'Share of Religious Minorities: A Cross-Country Analysis (1950-2015)' further said the share of Jains in the population of India decreased from 0.45% in 1950 to 0.36% in 2015.

"... The share of the majority Hindu population decreased by 7.82% between 1950 and 2015 (from 84.68% to 78.06%). The share of Muslim population in 1950 was 9.84% and increased to 14.09% in 2015 — a 43.15% increase in their share," said the paper prepared by a team led by Shamika Ravi, member, EAC-PM.

Christians up 5.38%

According to the paper, the share of Christian population rose from 2.24% to 2.36% — an increase of 5.38% between 1950 and 2015.

While the share of Sikh population increased from 1.24% in 1950 to 1.85% in 2015 — a 6.58% rise in their share, the share of the Parsi population in India witnessed a stark 85% decline, reducing from 0.03% share in 1950 to 0.004% in 2015.

The data indicates that "there is a conducive environment to foster diversity in the society," the paper said, adding that it is not possible to promote better life outcomes for the disadvantaged sections of society without providing a nurturing environment and societal support through a bottom-up approach.

The paper noted that a decrease in the share of the majority population and a consequent increase in the share of minorities suggests that the net result of all policy actions, political decisions and societal processes is to provide a conducive environment for increasing diversity in society.

Keeping with global trends

The report pointed out that in keeping with the global trends of declining majority, India too has witnessed a reduction in the share of the majority religious denomination by 7.82%.

"This is particularly remarkable given the wider context within the South Asian neighborhood where the share of the majority religious denomination has increased and minority populations have shrunk alarmingly across countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan," the paper said.

The paper said it is not surprising, therefore, minority populations from across the neighborhood come to India during times of duress.

It pointed out that all the Muslim majority countries witnessed an increase in the share of the majority religious denomination except Maldives, where the share of the majority group (Shafi’i Sunnis) declined by 1.47%.

In Bangladesh, there was an 18% increase in the share of the majority religious group which is the largest such increase in the Indian subcontinent. Pakistan witnessed an increase of 3.75% in the share of the majority religious denomination (Hanafi Muslim) and a 10% increase in the share of total Muslim population despite the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

According to the report, among non-Muslim majority countries, Myanmar, India and Nepal saw a decline in the share of the majority religious denomination.

1950 as baseline year

The paper noted that the year 1950 is important as a baseline year for two major reasons.

This was around the time that the international human rights framework under the aegis of the newly created United Nations began to take shape with minority rights and state responsibility for protection of minorities being mainstreamed in international law, the paper said.

The paper is a detailed cross-country descriptive analysis of the status of minorities around the world measured in terms of their changing share in a country’s population over 65 years between 1950 and 2015.

For the 167 countries analysed, the average value for the share of the majority religious denomination in the baseline year of 1950 is 75%, while the mean of the distribution capturing the change in majority religious denomination between 1950 and 2015 is 21.9.