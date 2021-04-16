Highest ever single-day surge of 63,729 cases in Maharashtra

Spike of over 11,000 cases in Pune, 8,803 in Mumbai

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day jump yet, clocking an unprecedented 63,729 COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as a record 398 fatalities as the State’s active case tally soared to 6,38,034. The total death toll has climbed to 59,551.

Of the 398 latest deaths, 234 occurred in the last 48 hours, while 110 were from last week. Just 45,335 recoveries were reported, as the State’s recovery rate dipped to 81.12%.

While the case tally has now reached 37,03,584, the cumulative recoveries stand at 30,04,391 with a record 2.72 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples tested thus far, 37,03,584 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.89%) have returned positive with over 2.72 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.61%.

Cases and fatalities mounted relentlessly across Pune district, which reported more than 11,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,00,319.

As per State Health Department figures, 47 deaths were reported as the death toll rose to 8,742. As per district authorities, the active case tally stood at nearly 99,000 while the total death toll has crossed 11,150.

The district, the worst-hit in the country, saw its administration struggle to cope with the acute shortage of critical care beds and Remdesivir supply in Pune city.

On Thursday, protests outside the District Collector’s office and a soaring demand for the drug had prompted Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao to seek supplies from the Brihanmumbai Corporation authorities. Mumbai reported 8,803 new cases, taking its total case tally to 5,62,207 of whom 84,753 are active. 53 fatalities took the city's death toll to 12,250.

6,300 cases in Nagpur

Nagpur district reported more than 6,300 cases as its case tally reached 3,17,230 of whom 71,539 are active. The district reported 23 deaths to take its death toll to 4,438.

Satara, which till last month had been witnessing relatively low spikes, reported 1,365 cases and 12 deaths as its case tally rose to 78,763 of whom 10,551 are active, while the total death toll climbed to 1,994.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 1,300 new cases to take its total tally to 1,05,646, of whom 14,087 were active. A single death took the total death toll to 1,512.

Ahmednagar reported 35 deaths and nearly 3,000 cases as its total death toll rose to 1,416 and the total case tally to 1,27,234, of whom 18,049 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 3,200 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,41,108, of whom 49,925 are active while 29 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,547.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 35,14,181 people across the State were in home quarantine and 25,168 were in institutional quarantine facilities.