High-level U.K. delegation visits CBI headquarters

Officials discuss need to expedite mutual legal assistance and prioritise extradition requests related to fugitives

April 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
U.K. delegation visiting the CBI headquarters on April 15, 2024. Photo: X/@CBIHeadquarters

The Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, on April 15 held a meeting with a high-level delegation from the United Kingdom on a range of issues, including the need to expedite mutual legal assistance and prioritise extradition requests related to fugitives.

The delegation comprising Stephen Kavanagh, executive director police services, Interpol, and the U.K.’s candidate for the post of Interpol secretary general; Christina Scott, the acting High Commissioner of U.K. to India; Robert Holness from the U.K. National Crime Agency; and Sorrel Evans of the U.K. Home Office, visited the CBI headquarters.

Transnational threats

Mr. Kavanagh held detailed discussions with Mr. Sood and other senior officials of the agency on enhancing operational collaboration with the U.K. in various areas of law enforcement, including criminal intelligence sharing. The U.K. team also discussed joint efforts to combat financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other transnational threats.

“Both sides shared commitment to addressing global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner, including via Interpol channels. The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the U.K. and India in combating transnational crime. It was reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively, including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritisation of extradition requests relating to fugitives,” said the agency.

