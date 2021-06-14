National

High inflation due to daily rise in fuel prices: Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the reason for the high inflation in the country is the daily rise in petrol and diesel prices.

His comments came on a day when retail inflation rose to 6.3 % in May, breaching the RBI’s comfort level, on the back of costlier food items.

“WPI Inflation is 12.94 %. CPI Inflation is 6.3 %. Do you want to know why? Fuel and Power inflation is 37.61 %. Thanks to PM Modi raising petrol and diesel prices every day,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

“Food inflation is 6.3 %. Do you know why? Pulses inflation is 9.39 %. Edible oil inflation is 30 %. These are high marks for competent economic management,” the former finance minister added.

The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 % in May, on account of rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 7:59:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/high-inflation-due-to-daily-rise-in-fuel-prices-chidambaram/article34814550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY