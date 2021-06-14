High inflation due to daily rise in fuel prices: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the reason for the high inflation in the country is the daily rise in petrol and diesel prices.

His comments came on a day when retail inflation rose to 6.3 % in May, breaching the RBI’s comfort level, on the back of costlier food items.

“WPI Inflation is 12.94 %. CPI Inflation is 6.3 %. Do you want to know why? Fuel and Power inflation is 37.61 %. Thanks to PM Modi raising petrol and diesel prices every day,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

“Food inflation is 6.3 %. Do you know why? Pulses inflation is 9.39 %. Edible oil inflation is 30 %. These are high marks for competent economic management,” the former finance minister added.

The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record 12.94 % in May, on account of rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year.