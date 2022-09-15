Health Regulator geared up for smooth transition to licensing of Class A and B Medical Devices

National Medical Devices Promotion Council takes up important issues of MedTech Industry

National Medical Devices Promotion Council takes up important issues of MedTech Industry

The reconstituted National Medical Device Promotion Council (NMDPC) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, in its first meeting held on Wednesday was updated on the steps taken up by Central Drugs Standards and Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the State Licensing Authorities (SLAs) for the smooth transition to licensing of Class A and B Medical Devices w.e.f 1st October 2022.

Another important issue deliberated in today’s meeting was to reduce the regulatory burden of labelling requirements of Medical Devices. The Council, after deliberating the issues with the Industry Associations, and others suggested to the Health Regulator to move forward to harmonise the provisions of labelling of Medical Devices under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011 into Medical Device Rules, 2017, for the licensed medical devices.

“Industry Associations representatives were encouraged to actively engage with States , which were sanctioned Medical Devices Parks by the Department for creating common infrastructure facilities and come forward to invest in the proposed parks to boost domestic manufacturing,” said a release issued by the Central government.