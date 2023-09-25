Health Ministry urges Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal to join AB-PMJAY scheme

September 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Health Ministry on September 25 urged Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal to join the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), to ensure that quality healthcare is made accessible to all.

The scheme provides an annual health cover of ₹5 lakh per family.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Arogya Manthan, being held to celebrate five years of the PM-JAY and two years of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel said Ayushman Bharat was the most important government welfare scheme under way in India. “This helps the poor access the best treatment,” he said.

At the event, awards were given out to the States and the Union Territories for effective implementation of the PM-JAY and the ABDM under various categories such as gender equity service delivery, efficient grievance redressal, and highest number of treatments.

Kerala won the award for the highest number of treatments in a large State, while Meghalaya took the top spot in the small State category and Puducherry in the Union Territory category.

In gender equity in service delivery, the awards were won by Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Jammu and Kashmir in the large State, small State, and Union Territory categories, respectively.

In a video message, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said both schemes “have been essential to build the foundation for a strong nation”. She said that under the PM-JAY, around 5.59 crore hospital admissions had been undertaken. “Today, around 27,343 hospitals have been empanelled under Ayushman Bharat, providing both cashless, and portable treatment facilities.”

The ABDM has been functioning on a mission mode to help build a digital health ecosystem that supports universal health coverage, with all stakeholders together on a digital platform, Ms. Pawar said.

“Today more than 45 crore ABHA IDs have been created, 2,19,546 health facilities have been registered, and around 2,28,794 healthcare professionals have been on boarded under ABDM, which shows that health services are being saturated, including by use of digital tools. Our goal is to ensure that all beneficiaries have access to affordable and quality healthcare with use of Ayushman Cards, and we must continue to work together to create a healthier nation for our citizens,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion Sudhansh Pant, Health Secretary, noted that 177 PM-JAY cards were being made and 30 hospital admissions undertaken per minute.

He said 48% of the hospitalisations were of women beneficiaries. Eight hospitals were being empanelled per day on an average.

The National Health Authority Annual Report and Best Practices and Innovations 2022-23 from different States and Union Territories for the PM-JAY and the ABDM were also launched at the event.