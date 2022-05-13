Over 3.2 crore given the benefit of hospital facilities under Ayushman Bharat Scheme so far: Health Ministry

18 crore health cards have been issued under the scheme, said the Ministry

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya addresses at the inauguration of the three-day “Swasthya Chintan Shivir” summit, in New Delhi on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 18 crore health cards have been issued under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme so far and over 3.2 crore people have availed the hospital facilities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions in the ABDM Sandbox environment in the last three months.

“This takes the tally of ABDM integrated service applications to 40 since the national launch was announced on Sep 27, 2021. The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications,’’ said the Ministry.

The integration is a technical collaboration between the ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space.

Elaborating on the significance of this partnership, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA, said: “In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform. Currently, we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM Sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India’s digital health ecosystem.’’

He added that ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector. NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way the Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people.