No traditional medicine cleared for COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has in a tweet clarified that it has not certified any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The statement comes after recent claims by Patanjali Ayurved about Coronil’s certification by the global health body.

“WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID19,” the global health body said earlier this week.

“Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme,” a statement issued by Patanjali had noted.

Ministry of Ayush had recommended additional therapies including Coronil tablet as an “supporting measure (immune booster) in Covid-19”. Patanjali had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year.