Haryana launches app to check queue at poll booths

Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha constituencies will go for single-phase polling on May 25. I

April 24, 2024 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - CHANDIGARH:

The Hindu Bureau

As Haryana has set a target to achieve 75% voting in the upcoming Parliamentary election in the State, it launched ‘voters-in-queue’ mobile app on Tuesday to provide voters with information about the queue at polling centres. This would help voters to go and vote at their convenience.

Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha constituencies will go for single-phase polling on May 25. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the State recorded 70% voting.

“The target for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is to achieve up to 75% voting, compared to the previous Lok Sabha election where 70% voting was recorded. To achieve this, we have launched an app called ‘voters-in-queue’, through which voters can obtain information about the queue at polling centres from the comfort of their homes and can go to vote as the crowd decreases,” said Anurag Agarwal, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer.

The voter-in-queue’ app has been approved for use by the Election Commission of India.

“The app will be operational in 30 urban Assembly constituencies. Through this, voters can see the live crowd at the polling centers on the day of the election. Many times, voters leave without casting their votes after seeing the crowd. But now, through this app, information about the crowd at the polling centers will be available,” he said, adding that the app’s primary advantage is that it will save voters time by eliminating the need to wait in long queues, he added.

The 30 urban Assembly constituencies where the app will be used include Panchkula, Ambala Cantonment, Ambala City, Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Thanesar, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat Rural, Panipat Urban, Sonipat, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, and Faridabad.

