Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini carries out first Cabinet expansion, inducts eight ministers

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

March 19, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visits Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib to offer prayers, in Panchkula on March 19, 2024

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visits Gurudwara Shri Nada Sahib to offer prayers, in Panchkula on March 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out the first cabinet expansion on March 19 by inducting eight MLAs as ministers.

Mr. Saini and five ministers took oath last week.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as Cabinet Minister.

Mr. Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous M K Khattar cabinet.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

