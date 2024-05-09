GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | No official communication but Canada informed about arrest of 3 Indian nationals: Centre

Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that no evidence or information was provided by Canada regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

Updated - May 09, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, the three individuals charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the murder in Canada of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, are seen in a combination of undated photographs released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 9 said that while there was no official communique from Canada regarding the arrest of three Indian nationals there in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed during a press briefing that Canada has, however, informed about the arrest of three Indian nationals arrested in the case and said no further information was available.

To another question about the evidence in the case, he said, “No specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities in regard to this particular matter till date.”

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

“Obviously there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatist, extremist and those advocating violence have been given political space in Canada. Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties. We have also pointed out to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised crime with links in India have been allowed entry and residency. Many of our extradition requests are pending with them. We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters with the Canadian side,” he added.

Meanwhile, three Indian nationals accused of killing Nijjar in 2023, have appeared before a Canadian court through video for the first time to face homicide charges in the case.

Three Indians accused of killing Khalistan separatist Nijjar appear before Canadian court

Karan Brar, 22; Kamalpreet Singh, 22; and Karanpreet Singh, 28, all Indian nationals residing in Edmonton, were arrested and charged on May 3 with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three believed to be members of an alleged hit squad appeared before the Surrey Provincial Court in British Columbia province, according to reports from the Canadian media.

(With PTI inputs)

