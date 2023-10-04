HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin seater aircraft to IAF

HAL said the twin seater variant has all the capabilities to support the training requirements of the IAF and augments itself to the role of fighter as well in case of necessity

October 04, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
In a formal ceremony, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. handed over the first trainer version of the LCA Tejas, in Bengaluru on October 4, 2023. Photo: X/@IAF_MCC

In a formal ceremony, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. handed over the first trainer version of the LCA Tejas, in Bengaluru on October 4, 2023. Photo: X/@IAF_MCC

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on October 4 handed over the first LCA Tejas twin seater aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the twin seater variant has all the capabilities to support the training requirements of the IAF and augments itself to the role of fighter as well in case of necessity.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt was the chief guest during the function wherein the unveiling of the LCA twin seater, handing over of Release to Service (RSD), Signalling out Certificate (SOC) were conducted in the presence of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, among others.

The LCA Tejas twin seater is a light weight, all weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft.

In a formal ceremony, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. handed over the first trainer version of the LCA Tejas to CAS Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt. Photo: X/@IAF_MCC

In a formal ceremony, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. handed over the first trainer version of the LCA Tejas to CAS Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence & Tourism Ajay Bhatt. Photo: X/@IAF_MCC

It is an amalgamation of contemporary concepts and technologies, such as relaxed static-stability, quadraplex fly-by-wire flight control, carefree manoeuvering, advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics systems and advanced composite materials for the airframe, HAL said.

This adds India to the list of “very few” elite countries who have created such capabilities and have them operational in their Defence Forces, it said, adding, it’s another feather on the cap of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Government of India.

“This historic event today will mark the achievement of a key milestone of producing an LCA twin seater which is designed with a strategic intent of graduating the budding pilots from the twin seater variants to fighter pilots,” HAL said.

HAL has an order of 18 twin seaters from the IAF and is planning to deliver eight of them during 2023-24. The remaining 10 would be delivered progressively by 2026-27.

Further, more orders are also expected from the IAF, the company said.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.