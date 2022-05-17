Gujarat ATS arrests four persons wanted in 1993 Mumbai blasts cases

A scene during the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrests four wanted persons accused in the cases related to 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The accused had been at large since the blasts carried out in the country’s financial capital Mumbai in which over 250 persons were killed.

The arrested accused are identified as Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhatkal, Shoeb Baba, and Sayyed Kureshi.

According to the sources, these persons were close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of being the mastermind of the serial blasts that had rocked the financial capital in 1993.